CNOOC Uganda has awarded 180 best Performing Hoima and Kikuube students at PLE, UCE and UACE level under its Corporate Social Responsibility dubbed ‘CNOOC Best Performer’s Award’.

The CNOOC Best Performers Award was inaugurated in 2012, with an aim of encouraging better performance to the students in Hoima District. To date, the Program has rewarded 750 students as follows (in 2013-60 were awarded in 2014, 90 were awarded annually in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 120 students in 2019, 120 in 2020 and this year, 2021, 180 more students will be rewarded which will bring the cumulative total of BPA beneficiaries to 930 students at PLE, UCE and UACE levels.

Awarding the students with prize money and certificates is a move to motivate them particularly those below and getting to the candidate classes and this indirectly contributes to improved performance of students in Hoima and Kikuube Districts in regard to national standings. Hoima and Kikuube districts are currently experiencing rapid development and CNOOC Uganda believes that the better the youth are prepared and the education sector transformed, the more the residents shall benefit from the industry.

A total of 14,000 US Dollars (Shs 49.500, 000) has been awarded to the best performing students this year, 2021. These students were selected by the office of the Education Officers, Hoima city and Kikuube and Hoima Districts based on the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) results.

CNOOC Uganda shall continue awarding the best performers to reaffirm its willingness to be good neighbors with communities in the area of operation and to achieve a win-win situation with its stakeholders.

The ceremony was presided over by Samuel Kisembo Araali, Resident City Commissioner (RCC), as a Chief Guest who commended CNOOC Uganda for the unwavering support to the communities especially in the area of operation. He also congratulated the award winners along with their parents and teachers and urged the students to continue working hard at their next level of education and always consider giving back to the community so that those who come after them can receive the same support.

Aminah Bukenya, CNOOC Uganda’s Media and Publicity Manager said that “the Best Performers Awards affirms our willingness to be a good neighbor and a trusted friend to fulfil the win-win principle with key stakeholders in the region. We have considered positive discrimination for the students with disabilities”.

Zakalia Lubega, Head of Corporate Affairs stated that, “Despite COVID times that have hit the world globally, we still feel that it is important to push forward the dream of the excellent performers in the area of operation. This is why the Best performers have still been upheld”.

Mr. Godfrey Serwanja, the DEO Hoima stated that the awards have motivated schools into performing better at all the three levels compared to previous years before the awards. He affirmed a 400% improvement in the grades since the launch of the Best Performers Awards Program that can be attributed to these motivational awards.

As an energy company with a strong sense of social responsibility, CNOOC Uganda is committed to supporting the education sector which falls well in line with the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives which include environment, health, education and sports.