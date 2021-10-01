Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the former president of the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA is dead. The FUFA Communications director, Ahmed Hussein broke the news of Kakaire’s passing in Jinja on Thursday afternoon.

“We have just learnt of the unfortunate news of the passing on of Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the 24th FUFA President. We grieve in honour of his football works. FUFA will accord him a respectful send-off that will suit him in respect of his contribution to the game,” Hussein told the press.

Kakaire served as FUFA President from 1995-1998, before he was replaced by Denis Obua. The incumbent FUFA President Moses Magogo has hailed the deceased for working tirelessly to uplift the image of the local soccer governing body.

“I have just learnt of the unfortunate news of the passing of Hajji Twaha Kakaire, the 24th FUFA President. Many occasions, Hajj stood tall for FUFA to look like what it is today. We grieve in honour of his football works, Magogo stated.

The late Kakaire is credited for starting women football in Uganda during his tenure at the helm of the soccer governing body.

Former Cranes Coach Polly Ouma was shocked by the news saying it was saddening after the recent loss of another football icon and ex-international Ibrahim Dhafala.

“As a teacher he had a calm demeanor; he was a good listener and good hearted too. He always encouraged people to utilize their potential and always rewarded good results which gave you the energy to continue working,” Ouma stated.

In May this year Kakaire became the first recipient of the Fortebet Real Stars Sports Life Time Achievement Award at their monthly awards for that month.

Kakaire who served as FUFA chairman in the late’90s was recognized for his efforts in starting women football in the country, on top of other initiatives on which his successors built in the development of the game.

“This award means a lot to me; first of all, it is a surprise because I came here not knowing what to expect and I thank Real Stars for the recognition. I have to show my family and advise them to work well for their own futures,” Kakaire said.

“I’m not only happy when people don’t recognize the efforts of those that they replace and those that ridicule players for their performance. People should learn to appreciate what others do,” Kakaire noted then.

He was FUFA president from 1995 to 1998 and is credited for securing a five-year Super League sponsorship from Nile Breweries then among other deeds.