Fred Bamwesigye has been appointed the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Bamwesigye, 54, who has been serving as Acting DG for over one year, will commence work in the new position on October 1, 2021.

He has been serving as the Acting Director General following the retirement of Prof David Kakuba early last year.

Stories Continues after ad

Born in Ruhaama, Ntungamo, Bamwesigye previously served as Human Resource Manager at National Environmental Authority (NEMA) before joining CAA to serve in the same position.

The instrument of appointment was signed by Works and Transport Minister Gen Katumba Wamala on September 28, 2021.

He will be entitled to a monthly salary of Shs30m, an official car and security.

He will among other activities oversee the implementation of multi-million dollar projects aimed at expanding and transforming Entebbe International Airport and regional airfields.