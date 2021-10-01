Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information and National Guidance, has said parliamentary business is not going to be disrupted by the opposition boycotting it.

On Wednesday, the opposition MPs announced that they will never set foot in parliament again. This is because of their colleagues Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya who are currently battling murder cases in court. Apparently, until the two MPs receive a fair hearing, opposition MPs will not appear.

However, Dr. Chris said NRM has enough numbers to raise a quorum. He said this while on the NBS Frontline show. He actually says the parliament has been sitting despite this move from the opposition side.

Stories Continues after ad

“The opposition may walk out, but their walking out can’t filibuster the house. There are sufficient numbers in Parliament, and we have been sitting,” Baryomunsi said.

He advised opposition members saying just because they belong to that side, doesn’t mean the law doesn’t apply to them. According to him, it seems as though, they want to first see evidence before police swings into action.

“Are you saying that if there is information indicating that a person has murdered someone, they should not be arrested until there is enough evidence?” Baryomunsi asked.

Baryomunsi adds that they don’t need a boycott. He insists that opposition MPs are misguided because the two MPs will be released at the right time if ongoing investigations exonerate them.