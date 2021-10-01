Uganda’s biggest paint company, Kansai Plascon has launched their ‘Paint and Win’ promotion worth Shs 800M in total cash prizes.

Speaking to the press at the launch of the promotion the Kansai Plascon MD, Mr. Santosh Gumte revealed that the promotion was developed as a platform for the brand to strengthen relations with its customers through various touch points including country-wide trade activations and online engagements.

“We appreciate and reward our dealers, customers and painters for their loyalty and continuous support throughout the years. This year we celebrate you – the people who have kept Paint & Win going for ten (10) years. Your commitment to Plascon has led us to numerous successes and milestones such as a record breaking 3.8 million Liters in a single month. This continues to affirm our position as Uganda’s biggest paint company and for that we want to say thank you.” Gumte said at Serena hotel

Kato Moses, the Plascon National Sales Manager, said the “Paint & Win” promotion is called Colours of Celebration because the Plascon wants their customers to ‘celebrate with them’ by purchasing paint and winning numerous prizes.

“The 10th Edition being a celebration is going to be slightly different this year. We shall offer consumers an opportunity to win cash, as well as a home paint makeover and motorbikes.” He said.

To enter the draw, one is required to buy Plascon paint worth Shs 100,000 or more, get a scratch card from the dealer and SMS the code to 7197 and stand a chance to win Shs 1,000,000 every day. The daily winners will get a chance to compete for an extra share of a home makeover or motorcycles during the weekly draws through weekly TV engagements on NBS and Bukedde TV.

“Celebrating 10 years is a great achievement; we want to engage you on what the promotion is all about, how to enter the draw and to also inform you what is at stake. We will have regional activities across Uganda visiting the peripheral towns to engage with our customers.” Daniel Kayongo, the Kansai Plascon Brand Manager said at the launch.

Every year, Plascon explained, the campaign has a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) angle to it, and for 2021 they want to donate Shs 45M worth of items to the Entebbe Grade one Hospital who were the first to handle COVID-19 cases in 2019. That way, they hope to spread the cheer and goodwill of the season to the community.