The former Leader of Opposition in Parliament Wafula Oguttu has rebuked former NBS journalist Sabiti Joseph for vulgarizing Shanitah Namuyimbwa aka Bad Black’s scholarship she was offered at Victoria University.

Bad Black expressed her passionate desire to pursue two short courses at Victoria University and her priority courses were: English and Digital Marketing. Alongside that, she was handed a motivation deal to play an ambassadorial role.

“Society knows very well Ms. Shanitah’s inequities and she understands them as well and she is remorseful about it. That’s why she is trying her best to walk away from her past into a better and transformed Shanitah Namuyimbwa that her children and society can be proud of as a mother, sister, advisor and friend to many,” the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr. Lawrence Muganga said.

“Does the university also offer courses in bad blackism?” Sabiti posted on his Facebook account.

Wafula replied; “Joseph, I think this woman too needs and deserves further education like we got. This vulgarization and bad bless is uncalled for.”

Bad Black has a goal of becoming a fluent English Speaker and Digital Marketing Guru and that’s how Victoria University came in to help her like any other Ugandan to realize such an incredible dream and becoming a decent contributing member of society.

She is a mother of 4 incredible children that she loves so much like any parent should always do. As a mother she yearns to become their good role model as she continues to raise them into responsible citizens of this country.

In the deal, Bad Black managed to attain scholarships not only for herself but also her children at the elite Kampala Parents School.