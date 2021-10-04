Controversial blogger and ardent supporter of President Yoweri Museveni, Isma Olaxes aka Isma Kalevu has been arrested. The arrest was confirmed by the spokesperson of Directorate of Criminal Investigation (CID), Charles Twiine.

“Detectives at CID headquarters have this morning Oct 4, 2021 arrested Isma Olaxess aka Isma Kalevu and Charged him to Court for Offensive Communication and Criminal Libel,” Twiine said.

The blogger was charged alongside NBS TV’s journalists Isaac Kawalya Semulondo aka Kayz, Williams Makuliro aka Mako, and Brian Kennedy Wako.

Last month, singer Emmanuel Suuna commonly known as Omulangira Suuna through his lawyers led by Robert Lutaalo and Precious Nahabwe from Elgon Associated Advocates dragged Isma and NBS TV journalists to court over defamation and character assassination.

Suuna avers that August 27, 2021 during their Morning Express gossip show on Sanyuka TV, a subsidiary of Next Media Services, the four said he is a witch doctor and not the rightful owner of a storeyed building and a pine tree plantation that he recently showed off.

The three were last week arrested and produced before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate who later remanded them to Kitalya prison.