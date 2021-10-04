President Yoweri Museveni has wooed investors saying Uganda is the right place for profitable investments. The president said this during Dubai Expo 2020 hosted by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Museveni said Uganda has a highly educated population amongst whom are scientists who can produce knowledge-based services and a market population of 42 million people.

“Uganda is not the only market we have. When you produce in Uganda, you can sell in all African countries, we have agreements to sell in the USA, Europe, and China etc. therefore the market is there,” he said.

“We are here to talk about profit, how you maximize profit. You can’t do business when you are making losses. So, if you want to make profits, Uganda is the right place at the right time to invest in,” Museveni said.

He commended the UAE government for organizing the event where the world can meet and discuss prosperity. He commended the visionary leadership of the forefathers of the United Arab Emirates whose contributions have seen the UAE growing economically.

“The UAE is a challenge to Africa because they have turned a desert into a center of affluence simply because of the vision of their leaders. They turned geography into an advantage,” he said.

President Museveni also commended the UAE for the seriousness in handling #Covid19 pandemic and added that they are following his line of every one must test.

Speaking at the event, Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan, the Minister of Tolerance in the United Arab Emirates welcomed President Museveni to UAE and thanked him for sparing time to come and attend the function in person.

“Your Excellency, it’s an honor to be with you today to celebrate the National Day of Uganda the pearl of Africa. We are pleased to have your presence here,” Sheikh Nahayan said.

He commended President Museveni’s leadership for a remarkable role in peace and economic building of the country Uganda.

Sheikh Nahayan Mubarak Al Nahayan noted that #Covid-19 pandemic has presented many challenges globally even when mankind has become resilient.

“We are looking forward to working together with Uganda to recover from the #Covid-19 challenges,” he said.

Sheikh Nahayan said that the United Arab Emirates is looking forward to strengthening the bilateral economic ties between the two countries and are ready to continue investing in Agro-processing, Tourism, ICE among other sectors.

Uganda showcased her products ranging from tourism, beverages, tea, bird species, Gorillas, etc.