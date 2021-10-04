Throughout the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates is unlocking even more offers for all its passengers arriving in or stopping over in Dubai.

By simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates’ customers can enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, one of the city’s iconic attractions offering a panoramic view of old and new Dubai. In addition, the Emirates boarding pass enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE.

Emirates customers arriving in, or connecting in Dubai can easily add a hotel stay to explore one of the world’s most dynamic global cities. Emirates offer its customers a wide range of hotel and apartment stays with over 100 accommodation choices. This includes exclusive 24-hour check-in, complimentary breakfast, special rates for excursions and more.

Whether exploring Dubai solo or as a family, whether seeking a city break, a beach getaway, or a unique desert experience, there is something in Dubai for every budget.

Dubai is the place to be this winter season. In addition to an exciting calendar of world-class culture and sports events, Dubai will host the world for Expo 2020 between October 2021 and March 2022.

As the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates looks forward to bringing visitors to the event via its route network which connects over 120 destinations to Dubai.

Expo 2020 visitors above the age of 18 should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and non-vaccinated visitors should hold a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours. Emirates is offering Expo 2020 visitors a free PCR test on arrival in Dubai. Customers simply need to show their Expo 2020 pass to avail of a complimentary test in a specially set-up testing lounge located in the arrivals hall at Dubai airport Terminal three. Complimentary PCR testing is also available in a facility located next to the Expo 2020 venue.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and currently operates five weekly passenger flights from the Entebbe to Dubai.

Dubai remains one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations. From sun-soaked beaches and heritage activities to world class hospitality and leisure facilities, Dubai offers a variety of world-class experiences. It was one of the world’s first cities to obtain Safe Travels stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) which endorses Dubai’s comprehensive and effective measures to ensure guest health and safety. Customers can book their holiday to Dubai, including Expo-themed packages through Emirates Holidays or create their own itinerary with Dubai Experience.

Emirates has introduced a comprehensive set of safety measures at every step of the customer journey. The airline has also recently introduced contactless technology and scaled up its digital verification capabilities to provide its customers even more opportunities to utilise the IATA Travel Pass this summer.

Emirates continues to lead the industry with innovative products and services that address traveller needs during a dynamic time. The airline has taken its customer care initiatives further with even more generous and flexible booking policies, an extension of its multi-risk insurance cover, and helping loyal customers retain their miles and tier status.

Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.