Onduparaka Football Club has confirmed the return of striker Muhammad Shaban to the club.

The forward has reportedly signed a two year contract that will keep him at the Arua-based club until 2023 with an option for renewal.

Shaban returns to his childhood club, four years after leaving them for KCCA FC.

After impressing at KCCA, Shaban moved to Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca where he failed to impress. He then moved to Vipers SC in 2017.

He makes the return to Onduparaka following two seasons at Vipers that were marred by injuries.

He helped Onduparaka earn promotion to the Uganda Premier League in 2014 and captained them during the 2016/2017 Uganda premier league.

Shaban now returns to Onduparaka in an attempt to revive his career. He was handed shirt number 9 the same number he wore in his first stint at the club.