When Ruth Nabirye refused to marry her deceased husband’s brother, she was

chased away from the matrimonial home. Little did she know that it was

just the beginning of her suffering.

“My husband died and left me with a son. I was told to get married to

my brother-in-law and when I refused I was ill-treated,” Nabirye,

63, a widow said.

She said although she had other seven children from the first

marriage, she was forced to get married to her deceased husband’s

brother to keep the clan’s norms.

“When I refused, I was told to leave. I was not given any of my late

husband’s property. I remember the family meeting resolved not to give

me any share because I had violated the cultural norms,” Nabirye said.

She said: “I had worked with my husband and we had accumulated some

wealth but I painfully left everything and wandered.”

She left Magoola village and moved to Busoga South forest reserve in

Malongo Sub-County where she earned a living by doing casual garden

work for people.

“In the forest, life was tough, we slept in a makeshift filthy house

made of polythene bags,” Nabirye said. In 2015, she saved Sh800,000

to buy land. “I saved this from two seasons,” she said.

Nabirye bought land in Ngayama village in Kityerera Sub-County in

Mayuge district where she’s currently settled.

To her, this was a blessing in disguise. She was filled with

uncertainties of where she will get money for the house construction.

With the help of her grandchildren, she put up a five-iron sheet one

roomed temporary house made of unburnt bricks.

“Life was terrible. The house was very small and we also lacked

beddings. We slept on dry banana leaves and shared a blanket with all

my eight grandchildren,” Nabirye said.

After a few months, Nabirye finally saw light in a tunnel when she was

approached by the area LC1 chairperson to enroll her for Habitat for

Humanity Uganda shelter support project.

Nabirye said a community meeting was convened by officials from

Habitat for Humanity and she was nominated to benefit from the

support.

“I was the happiest. God had finally answered my prayers,” Nabirye

said adding she was only asked to excavate a 30ft pit and also provide

two family helpers to offer unskilled labour to the contractors.

Nabirye said her life changed after she was rescued by the

organization. “Our lives have been transformed. I and my grandchildren

now sleep in a spacious house. We were even blessed with

mattresses and other beddings from sympathizers,” she said.

Efulance Nabirye, another beneficiary said: “I was relieved off water

challenges. I can now harvest safe water using a water tank,”

She said prior to the intervention, they used to collect water from

Lake Victoria and swamps and her children could fall sick after taking

contaminated it.

“I recall the day I almost lost one of my children as a result of taking

contaminated water. I spent a lot of money to treat him,” she said

adding as a widow and a mother of 10, it became expensive for her

raise money to access health services.

She said her husband passed away in 2019 and left her in a one-roomed

dilapidated house. She said “The roof was always affected by the storm

and whenever it could rain, we slept in a flooded place,”

Nabirye said besides providing shelter, the organization has supported

her eldest child to acquire education. She said the son was enrolled

for a tailoring course at Pioneer technical institute in Iganga.

Another beneficiary, Mariam Byobona, 33, a widow and a mother of seven

said “He infected me with HIV/AIDS and died in the shortest time. I

attempted to commit suicide because I imagined how and where I could

raise all the seven children without a home,”

Byobona, a primary seven dropout says they were renting by the time

her husband died. She said being a traditional fisherman, her husband

had not saved any money.

“I had lost hope but I regained life after Habitat for Humanity. I now

have a house and other sanitation health facilities,” Byobona said

adding that her two children’s vocational education has been sponsored

by the organization.

Joshua Namuyondho, the Mayuge district branch programs officer for

Habitat for Humanity Uganda (HFHU) said that the project works towards

ensuring that everyone has a decent place to live. He says the project

helps the vulnerable groups including orphans and vulnerable children

in order to improve their living.

Namuyondho said that HFHU’s intervention includes the provision of shelter

with complete rainwater harvesting tank, ventilated improved

Pit-latrine and a shower stall.

“We have so far constructed over 400 houses benefiting over 2400

Orphans and other vulnerable people in Mayuge district. We have

expanded the social housing program to other two sub-counties of

Buwaya and Bukabooli.

He said that the organization has also supported youth with livelihood

and life skills in order to improve good health conditions.

“To recognize the connection between housing and livelihood security,

we offer support to youth in these households to develop vocational

skill relevant to their local market,” Namuyondho said.

Victoria Kanafu, the Mayuge district Community development officer

commended Habitat for Humanity for helping vulnerable communities.

“They have positively impacted on the lives of the vulnerable members

and this has improved on their health, social and economic status,”

Kanafu said.