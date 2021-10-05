The Director of Communication and public affairs at Parliament Chris Obore has bashed Ugandan MPs for recording a video showing the country’s empty pavilion during the 2020 Dubai Expo.

The MPs later showed how pavilions of other countries were fully packed noting that the country is locally and internationally disorganized.

Obore said even if the opposition paints the worst picture of Uganda using every opportunity they get, the country still remains the pearl of Africa.

Stories Continues after ad

“Any comparison with other countries will never change what Uganda is because the beauty of our country is natural while for other countries is just mere makeup,” Obore said adding that, “It won’t stop Uganda from being the Pearl of Africa. Any comparison won’t change what Uganda is a beautiful country. It’s intrinsic. Others can do make-up but it’s temporary.”

He said the Dubai Expo 2020 is only to tell a story to those who don’t know that Uganda is the most blessed, peaceful and the best place for one to make an investment urging investors not to listen to the fake propaganda being spread by political opportunists from the opposition who think by painting a bad picture about Uganda would attract foreign powers to come and Oust the current sitting government out.