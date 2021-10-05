Absa Bank Uganda has appointed Phillip Niwamanya as Sector Head Oil and Gas effective 1st October 2021.

Phillip will be responsible for developing the Bank’s Oil and Gas strategy and value chain across Business Banking, Corporate, Markets and Retail Banking.

He has over 7 years working experience in strategy development and execution, Tax and Corporate Advisory, Audit and Business Planning gained over several roles held within the Financial Services and Professional Services Sectors.

Phillip joined Absa Bank Uganda in 2018 as a Business Planning Manager and has since worked in different capacities in the areas of Business Management for Markets and Business Banking, strategy development and execution for the entire bank.

Prior to joining Absa Bank, he worked as a Senior Tax and Corporate Services Advisor at KPMG Uganda.

Phillip is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (UK) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU). He is an MBA finalist at Edinburgh Business school, Heriot-Watt University, Scotland. He holds a First-Class Bachelor of Science Degree in Geomatics and Land Management from Makerere University.

In tandem, the Bank Herbert appointed Olowo as Head of Operations and Information Technology (IT). Olwo’s experience spans a 21-year career in Information Technology.

Prior to joining Absa, Herbert was the Chief Information Officer in Stanbic Bank Uganda and Non-Executive Director of Flyhub Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic Uganda Holdings. Before joining Stanbic Bank, he was the Head of Information Systems at Uganda Telecom Limited in addition to several senior management positions in technology in both MTN Group and MTN Uganda.

Herbert is also a Certified Transformational Coach and a founding member of the International Coach Federation, Uganda Chapter.

He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Information Technology from the University of Liverpool and has attained several technical and leadership certifications from the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and South Africa.