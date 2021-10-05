The former Vice President of Uganda, Dr. Speciosa Wandera Kazibwe and the Ddundu Parish leadership have rejected Kampala Capital City Authority’s (KCCA) plans to dump garbage in their village.

KCCA had identified a 140-acre site in Ddundu, Kiryamuli and Buntaba Villages in Mukono District for the construction, operation and maintenance of a new landfill for the disposal of untreated or treated residual waste.

However, the Ddundu Parish leadership and Speciosa Wandera Kazibwe have rejected plans for the project in their area.

“@SpeciosaW and the Ddundu Parish leadership have rejected @KCCAUG plans to dump garbage in our village. Garbage is good if sorted at source and sold to different stakeholders for value addition. @KCCAUG must sort its garbage at household and community levels,” Speciosa Kazibwe tweeted.

KCCA is responsible for waste collection, transport, safe disposal and treatment in Kampala City.