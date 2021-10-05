Unlike the previous summits that have been classified and unique to head of states, diplomats, their entourage and other government institutions. This time around, the Africa – France will host youths from various professions to share their experiences on how to bolster and re -orient their relationships in economic development, political and cultural ties between the African Continent and France.

This was declared by President Emmanuel Macron while in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso in 2017 during his visit in the West African nation.

The two-day summit that was postponed to this year due to the #Covid-19 pandemic under the theme “Re- inventing our Relationships together” will run from October 8-9, at Sud de France ARENA in Montpellier.

Speaking at his residence in Nakasero, H.E. Jules Armand Aniambossou, the French Ambassador in Uganda emphasized that some selected Ugandans were invited in order to deal with the young present generation who are actually doing the real work.

“President Macron realised that is not all about governments but people from Africa and these are not just words but to listen to others so that it benefits all of us and it is not a relationship between the donor and the recipient but to go beyond with a new spirit,” Jules Armand added.

At the same function, over 20 attendees from Uganda had an opportunity to mix and mingle with their colleagues in preparation for the summit that started in 1973.

More certainly, it will create opportunities to facilitate access to school and higher education, including mobility, provision of support to entrepreneurship, innovation, enabling and forging of new common consciousness, strengthening their remembrance ties, accompanying Africa on the frontline in climate transition, working to renew development assistance in order to foster relationship of partnerships among others.

Additionally, the summit shall have a dialogue for everyone to contribute to addressing shared challenges presented to the President of France and representatives of African Youths which will be led by Achille Mbembe a prominent Cameroonian philosopher, political scientist and an intellectual based in South Africa.

Prior to the forthcoming global event, over twelve countries have had various engagements since the beginning of 2021 that include ; Angola, Bukina Faso, Cameroon, Cote D’ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia not forgetting Uganda the Pearl Of Africa where I hail from.

The much anticipated highly engaging ”sommet” will have plenary sessions in Citizens engagement and Democracy, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Innovation, Higher Education and Research with focus on care and protection, Cultural heritage and Creativity, Sport and Development.

In Uganda, pre-departure dialogues had partners that included; AGS, Egis, Engie, Madulis Energy, Newrest Uganda Inflight Services, IGNFI, Bonjour Kampala, Campus France,Alliance Francaise de Kampala, Makerere University and the French Embassy in Uganda.