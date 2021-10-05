A Ugandan national is being held by Mombasa based detectives for the gruesome murder of a 25-year-old woman.

According to a police report seen by K24 Digital, Suleiman Mayanja who entered the country last month through the Busia border point, was on the evening of Monday, October 5 busted by detectives at the Nyali Cinemax, where he was hiding.

Mayanja, had sent a runner to collect his belongings from the room which he had booked on September 30, when detectives pounced on him.

Unbeknownst to the runner who is a cab driver, undercover cops had laid an ambush in the apartment.

He was immediately seized and after a few minutes of interrogation, whisked to a waiting police vehicle that sped towards the suspect’s hideout.

The Nyali based detectives have established that the suspect who came into the country on September 1 and the deceased were not known to each other previously.

They had met a day before at a popular joint, where they made merry and imbibed a few drinks. Yesterday’s meeting was their second.

The deceased had joined the Ugandan national last night in the rented apartment before she met her demise at 3 am on Monday morning.

Her half-dressed body was discovered by the apartment’s guard.

Meanwhile, the suspect is currently being grilled for more details relating to the incident, for the appropriate charges to be preferred against him before arraignment.