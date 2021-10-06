The Joint Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda has called upon the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces troops to demonstrate Uganda’s firm belief in integration as a strategy for strategic security in the region and to be cognizant of the direction of our strategic leaders.

Maj Gen Kyanda was speaking at the Defence Ministry Headquarters, Mbuya at the flagging off ceremony of the Ugandan Contingent traveling to Kenya for the East Africa Community Armed Forces Civil-Military Activities.

These activities are scheduled to run from the 8-14 Oct 2021 and are a precursor to the Kenya Defence Forces day commonly known as “Madaraka” Day.

Maj Gen Kyanda said that CIMIC activities are a testimony of further strengthening the cause of the East African Community Unity, Common Defence Security, Peace and Development emphasizing that the East African people look up to the Armed Forces as frontline partners in the struggle for prosperity of our region for a common good.

The Chief of Chieftaincy of Civil Military Co-operation and the contingent Commander of Uganda, Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande said that the purpose of Uganda’s participation is to show the East African people that the partner states Forces are pace setters towards achieving integration and added that the CIMIC activities will cover areas of medical outreaches and minor engineering works.

This is the 3rd EAC CIMIC Defence Forces week in accordance with the EAC Defence sector calendar of activities.