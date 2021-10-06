The Uganda Electoral Commission (EC) is set to hold Kayunga District LCV by-election and elections of Special Interests Groups (SIGs).

According to Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the electoral body, the Special Interests Groups elections will be held on 16th December 2021 while the Kayunga District LC V by-election will be held on the 17th December 2021.

Kayunga LCV seat fell vacant after the death of Ffefeeka Serubogo Muhammad. The former member of National Unity Platform (NUP) was found hanging on a tree. His death happened at a time when he was battling to have people compensated for investments on forest land in Galiraya.

Stories Continues after ad

“The election process will kick off with the updating of the Voters register on the 22nd to 26th October, registration of Voters and transfer of Voters location in the affected areas, recruiting of individuals to display voters register, training of polling Assistants and other activities,” reads in part of the statement released by Justice Byabakama.

According to the statement released by Justice Byabakama, candidates will be nominated on the 29th and 30th of November 2021. The campaigns will kick off on December 4th to 14th.