Football fans are set return to the stadiums when the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League kicks off.

The campaign gets underway on October 15th with champions Express against newcomers Arua Hills headlining the three games on the day.

However, only 200 fans will be allowed to access stadiums and clubs must seek written permission from the federation.

FUFA deputy CEO in charge of Football Decolas Kiiza said: “As Fufa, we are happy with StarTimes for ensuring league is up and running even during the Covid times,” he stated.

“For now, we shall have 200 spectators in stadiums. However they are restricted on movement in the stadium. We are still discussing internally and with government whether vaccinated people are just allowed to watch games but as of now, PCR test is a must for zones 1 and 2.”

“We hope government should help increase numbers in stands from 200 fans. For example, a stadium with a capacity of 10,000 fans can’t have same numbers like a church or mosque whose capacity is sometimes less than even 200,” Kiiza added.

Nevertheless, clubs must have clearance from FUFA if they want to have fans and must follow all guidelines and protocols as per Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.

Fufa Super League Board Member Peter Kibazo said there are five clubs that are yet to confirm their host stadiums and he hopes all is sorted.

The target is to have 120 games on TV in the league and a good number in the Fufa Big League.

The 2021/22 season launch happened at Kati Kati Resturant in Kampala was attended by league official broadcast partners StarTimes Marketing and Brand Manager Hassan Lule, Fufa Super League Board Member, Peter Kibazo and UPL CEO Bernard Bainamani.

Busoga United are not on the fixtures yet but UPL remain hopeful they will fill their obligations and be part of the forthcoming campaign.