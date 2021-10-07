Uganda qualified for the 2022 U-19 Cricket World Cup after coming top during the African qualifiers that concluded in Kigali on October 6.

The Baby Cricket Cranes sealed their place at the international tournament to take place in West Indies after beating Tanzania by 8 wickets at the IPRC Kigali Oval.

Tanzania went into the final game with an upper hand as they topped the table, having won their first three games unbeaten in the qualifiers.

Uganda, meanwhile, knew only a win would see them leapfrog the Tanzanians and wait for the result between Namibia and Nigeria at Gahanga Cricket Stadium.

Uganda emerged top of the log courtesy of a better run rate (2.128), followed by Namibia with 0.817 and Tanzania at 0.381.

Uganda will be making a third appearance in the men’s ICC U-19 World Cup after competing at the 2004 and 2006 tournaments.

Two other African countries – South Africa and Zimbabwe – qualified automatically as two of the top eleven teams from last year’s tournament.