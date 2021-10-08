Dfcu Bank has partnered with Daily Monitor, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA) and KPMG to launch the 2021 Uganda Top 100 mid-sized companies’ survey.

The Uganda Top 100 mid-sized companies’ survey 2021 was launched yesterday at Sheraton Hotel. The Top 100 survey is an initiative of the Daily Monitor and KPMG. The sponsoring partners of the 2021 survey are Uganda Investment Authority, and dfcu Bank.

The theme for this year’s survey is “SMEs overcoming challenges and harnessing opportunities for future business modelling.”

The Purpose of the Top 100 Survey is to identify Uganda’s fastest growing medium-sized companies, to showcase business excellence and highlight some of the country’s most successful entrepreneurship stories.

Tony Glencross, Nation Media Managing Director, noted the importance of supporting and empowering local Ugandan businesses to fill the gaps brought about by the closure of several regional and international companies which have been operating in Uganda.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed severe limitations on all businesses, and it’s in the best interest of our economic growth, to nurture Ugandan owned Small and Medium Sized Businesses. This year’s survey will focus on turning the business lessons from the past 2 years into a foundation for economic recovery.”

Speaking at the event, dfcu Bank CEO Mathias Katamba observed that the past two years have had significant impact on Small and Medium Enterprises, which are responsible for 70% of job creation. “The full impact of the pandemic has not yet been fully felt but with every crisis comes opportunity. With partnerships like this one, SMEs can be assisted in harnessing the ones that have risen out of the pandemic.”

Katamba pointed to the urgent need for local SMEs to embrace and incorporate technological advancements into their business operations. “By harnessing the possibilities within digital transformation, SMEs can start the road to recovery, overcome logistical challenges and attain sustainable growth,” he noted.

In his closing remarks, Mathias restated dfcu Bank’s unique and longstanding understanding of the SME Sector in Uganda.

“dfcu Bank has a strong cognizance of the SME community’s financial needs. Our teams, products, services, and countrywide presence provide the perfect resources for new and existing businesses. We are hopeful that working with the partners in the Top 100 Survey will enable us to forge a clear way ahead for business recovery, growth, and stability.”

Membership of the Top 100 Club sets companies on the road to gaining competencies they need to step ahead of the competition and grow into the corporate league.