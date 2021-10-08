The former Minister for Labour, Herbert Kabafunzaki has been convicted on graft charges.

The Anti-Corruption Judge, Justice Margaret Tibulya found him guilty of obtaining Shs 5 million bribe from Hamid Muhammad the Chairman of Aya Group of Companies to allegedly clear his name over accusation of sexually molesting a female employee.

“You are therefore sentenced to a fine of Shs 10 million, failure of which he has to serve 3 years in prison,” she ruled and barred him from holding a public offence for 10 years.

The former minister was sentenced in absentia and in tandem, court issued an arrest warrant against him.

The former minister was arrested on April 1, 2017 with his assistants Bruce Lubowa and Brian Mugabo, for allegedly soliciting for a Shs 5 million bribe from AYA Group Chairman Muhammad Hamid.

Mr Kabafunzaki faced two counts of corruption contrary to section 2 (a) and 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and one count of conspiracy contrary to section 390 of the penal code Act.

Kabafunzaki denied the charges but Mugabo said he hid the money on the orders of the minister. Brian Mugabo has since reportedly accepted hiding Shs 5 million.

The former minister and his co-accused were in April 2017 arrested at Serena Hotel, produced before Anti-Corruption Court and charged with corruption.

On April 12, 2017 Kabafunzaki was granted a non-cash bail of Shs50 million by the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum, ordered to deposit his passport with court and told to report to court whenever he is required. However he has not appeared for the last two court proceedings prompting the court to issue an arrest warrant.