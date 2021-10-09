Uganda Registration Services Bureau has appointment of Alex Anganya as the acting Deputy Registrar General-Finance & Administration. Anganya will assume duty on Oct 11, October, 2021.

Anganya will support the functions of the Registrar General. He will also provide management support to all directorates at URSB.

URSB has been without a substantive Deputy Registrar General after the passing of Alfred Mugisha in July 2021 and the exit of Jane Langoya in January 2021. “I am very pleased that we have filled this key executive position from our own ranks, which underlines the strength of our organization. The complementary sets of skills that Alex brings to the table provides robust leadership needed to propel us forward. He also has decades of experience both in finance and administration, which makes him the perfect match for this role.” The Registrar General said.

The Board Chairman, Ambassador Francis Butagira said the organisation’s structure was being aligned to deliver the mandate at full capacity and that appointments to fill vacant positions are still on-going. “Anganya is a dedicated and inclusive leader who has shown strong leadership over the past couple of years in his role as Director Internal Audit. I am confident that in his new role as Deputy RG, he will continue to add even more value to setting and executing our strategy, which will contribute to helping URSB achieve its financial and strategic goals.”

Alex Anganya said, ‘I am greatly honored to be appointed as the Deputy Registrar General of the Bureau. I look forward to working with the fantastic team at URSB and progressively build on the gains made to propel our organization to the next level. I also thank the board and management for believing in me’

URSB is an autonomous statutory body established by Chapter 210 Laws of Uganda. It is responsible for registration of businesses, Intellectual Property Rights (such as patents, trademarks, industrial designs and copyright) and Civil Registration (registration of all marriages and conducts civil marriages) and runs the chattels registry. The Bureau also handles Insolvency matters.

ABOUT ALEX ANGANYA

Alex Anganya is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-U) and a professional auditor with thorough knowledge, strong skills and experience in Internal Auditing, Financial and Treasury Management, and Risk Management with good Leadership skills. This was achieved with over a decade of his balanced internal audit career in both Private and Public Sector Organizations.

Anganya was appointed Senior Internal auditor/ Head of internal audit at URSB and grew to become the Director Internal Audit a position he holds to date. He was elected Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) which brings together 20 member states, Uganda Inclusive with headquarters based in Harare Zimbabwe. He served in this capacity for 4 years. He was also elected the chairperson of the JLOS audit committee, a subcommittee of the JLOS Budget working group, a position he holds to date.

Since assuming the role of Director Internal Audit, Alex has registered tremendous achievements in the areas of Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability which has led to improvement in revenue collection and service delivery generally and as a result, the Bureau is today being rated as one of the best professionally run public sector entity.

He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Commerce Hons. degree (both obtained from Makerere University). He is also a member of the institute of internal auditors- (IIA Global) and also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU). He holds Certificate in Security Management from Industrial Security Services-Jinja, Certificate of attendance in Paralegal Trainer from Uganda Human Rights Activists, Trained in Procurement Management by World Shelter Programme International. He has also trained on Harmonized Approach to Cash Transfers by UNICEF among others.