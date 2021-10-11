Amid the rise of uncertainty about the present and future ofhumanity triggered by the pandemic, COVID misinformation,including the lack of trust in the medical field andmisunderstanding in the religious world, increases variousconcerns in daily life.

In the United States, rumors are circulating that the COVIDvaccine is the “mark of the beast.”

This apocalyptic biblical term is from Revelation 13 and isusually interpreted as being attach ed to Satan andsubsequently diverging from God. Additionally, peopleregardless of religious background frequently encounter thequestion–does the COVID-19 signify “the end of the earth?”



Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle ofthe Testimony, announced that it will hold around of weeklyseminars titled, “Testimony on Prophecy and Fulfillment ofRevelation, God’s New Covenant” from October 18th toDecember 27th.

The seminars, broadcasting live on YouTube, will provideexplanation of prophecies recorded from every chapter ofRevelation based on the 5W1H (who, what, when, where, why,how) method. The lecturers include Chairman Lee Man-hee,who has said what he is a witness who saw and heard all theevents of the book physically fulfilled in the real world(Revelation 22:16).

Previously, the SCJ Word Seminar held in August attracted1,700 pastors and 28,000 people globally. “The number ofparticipants at this time reflects their interest and effort tounderstand the words of Revelation consistently with the wordsof the rest of the books of the Bible,” said Mr. Kim Shinchang,General Director of the International Mission Department ofShincheonji Church.

The Shincheonji Church also added that the book of Revelationis written in parables and has not been explained through thereal world, but instead only through human thoughts and non-biblical speculative theories which has misguided believers andinstigated social disorder. The church also emphasizes thatunderstanding the true meaning of the book of Revelation is to see how the prophecies expressed in parables have beenphysically fulfilled in the world today according to the Bible.

