Uganda Christian University (UCU) student, Rujjuumba Kelvin has passed on a few days to his graduation.

He was involved in an accident together with Emeritus Guild President Timothy Kadaga but unfortunately, Kelvin passed on immediately.

“We regret to announce the death of our dear student, Rujjuumba Kelvin. Reg no M19B05/312. He was a finalist BBA of the School of Business waiting for graduation this October,” the University said.

“Let’s pray for his soul to rest in Eternal peace as we pray for those with injuries to recover well.”