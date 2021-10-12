The Deputy Vice President in charge of Northern Uganda Dr. Lina Zedriga has unveiled Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro as the Deputy Spokesperson of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Mr. Waiswa, formerly a member of the Democratic Party (DP), will deputise the Nakawa West Joel Ssenyonyi.

“The time has come and we need to have a deputy spokesperson and that is Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro who was unveiled as Deputy President,” David Lewis Lubongoya, the party Secretary General said.

Speaking at Kamwokya, Waiswa said he has been called to serve in another designation and is ready to spread revolutionary messages against the president Museveni’s government.

“I take this responsibility and noble duty given by the comrades in the struggle and I will execute it with honor and prestige. Most people think that the struggle to liberate Uganda is over but it’s not yet,” he said

Zedriga said it’s sad that President Museveni has gone too far and wants to remove bail for capital offences.

“We continue to condemn the unlawful detention of Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana. Ssegirinya and Ssewanyana remain calm as we continue to expose how the system that is supposed to protect your rights is treating you. It’s a shame that the government moved a step ahead and installed a lockdown without consultations from key stakeholders,” she said.