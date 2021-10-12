Four-time world champions Germany became the first nation to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Germany thrashed North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday to book the World Cup spot in style. Timo Werner’s twin strikes along with goals from Kal Havertz and Jamal Musiala set up Germany’s win in UEFA Group J.

Armenia’s loss in Romania confirmed their place as Group winners with two games to spare.

The Germans will be making their 18th consecutive appearance and 20th overall appearance in the World Cup Finals.

After a disappointing show in the 2018 Finals in Russia, Germany will have high hopes for former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick.

The FIFA men’s World Cup will see 32 nations compete against each other for the prize. The tournament will take place from November 21 to December 18 next year.