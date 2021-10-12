The government has decided to stop the issuance of the Interpol Certificate of Good Conduct as a requirement for job seekers to travel abroad.

According to an October 8th letter from Gender Minister Amongi Betty Ongom to Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire, it informs that Cabinet reached a decision to stop issuing a certificate of good conduct as a pre-condition of travel by migrant workers.

The Interpol certificate of good conduct will now only be required for those seeking security related jobs.

“In lieu, this is to notify you that beginning Wednesday, 13th October 2021, all categories of migrant workers will not be required to present Interpol Certificate as a pre-condition for travel except those travelling for security related jobs as guided by H.E the President and Cabinet,” part of the letter reads.

“The purpose of this letter is to request you to cause further instructions to the specific relevant officer who are required to operationalise this cabinet directive.”

Applicants for jobs mainly in the Middle East were required to present a certificate of good conduct to show whether they have a criminal record or not but now will only apply to those seeking security related jobs.