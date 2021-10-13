Carrefour has pledged a high standard of quality and the best value to Ugandan consumers as it undertakes store modifications of all Shoprite Checkers stores in Uganda in preparation for the reopening under the Carrefour brand.

Earlier this month, Majid Al Futtaim, concluded an agreement with Shoprite Checkers Uganda Limited to transfer Shoprite’s six Uganda store leases to Majid Al Futtaim by the end of the year. The six stores are located in Acacia Mall, Village Mall, Victoria Mall, Lugogo Mall, Clock Tower, and Arena Mall.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour in East Africa at Majid Al Futttaim Retail said, “As we embark on the transition process of the Shoprite brand to Carrefour, our focus is to offer the best shopping experience for our customers through our product range, unbeatable value and high-quality offering.

“Ugandan customers should look forward to our signature sections such as the popular bakery section, delicatessen, butchery, fishery, fruits & vegetables and pastry products that offer quality fresh products in a hygienic environment. Our customers will also have a chance to engage in our weekly product promotions that create unbeatable value in the market. Customers’ are guaranteed high-quality products and exceptional services through our customer policies.

“With this expansion process, customers will now be able to access our stores at their nearest location. For greater convenience, the customers can also order products online via Glovo and Jumia Food,” he added.