Makerere University College of Natural Sciences (CONaS) and School of Education and External Studies have summoned students for engaging in exam malpractice.

Recently, Makerere University conducted online examinations for all its students following the closure of schools in June this Year. The closure peddled at curbing the spread of Covid-19 Pandemic.

According to the University Academic Registrar, Mr. Alfred Namoah Masikye informed the alleged students will appear before the committee without fail.

“The following students are required to appear before the examinations, malpractice irregularities and appeals committee on Wednesday 20th October 2021 at 2:30 pm in chemistry board room without fail,’’ reads in part of the statement released by Mr Masikye.

The committee will make its decision on the students’ fate after thorough engagement. The student will either re-do the exams or be dismissed by the Senate which is the highest decision-making body at the University.

The suspected students include; Kakuru Jonas Mugume (BSEDP), Magunda Micheal (BSEDp), Musige Fred (BSEDP), Okiror Solomon (BSEDP), Jungiera Alfred (BSEDP) and Bemanya Anthony (BSFA).