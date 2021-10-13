Orthodox Pope Theodoros II hails the late Archbishop Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga for being a fighter

Orthodox Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and All Africa Theodoros II has hailed the late Archbishop Metropolitan Jonah Lwanga for being a fighter. The Archbishop was laid to rest on September 20, 2021 at St. Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona.

The Archbishop breathed his last on September 5, 2021 in Greece’s capital Athens where he had gone for a visit. The church confirmed that Lwanga succumbed to prostate cancer.

Theodoros II prayed for the soul of Metropolitan Jonah and laid a wreath on his grave and expressed his condolence for the repose of Bishop Jonas. He will also preside over a 40 days Memorial Service at St. Nicholas Cathedral Namungoona on Sunday 17th.

“The joy is that I am here in Uganda and pay respects to this church leader who during my life I named him a fighter because even in his old age, he remained committed,” Pope Theodoros said, adding that, “Lwanga’s powerful face and work will be remembered.”

During his stay, His Beatitude will conduct pastoral visits to his Spiritual Children in different Orthodox Mission centers of the Metropolis of Kampala where he is also expected to preside over the consecration of the temple at St. Paraskavi Orthodox Monastery in Busaana on 14th October 2021.

His Beatitude will also visit the Holy Diocese of Gulu (North) and Eastern Uganda which he blessed and established in November 2018 during the Holy Synod and also, he will bless all Ugandans and the Nation of Uganda at large. The Pope is also expected to meet with officials of the government of Uganda, Diplomatic missions in Uganda among others.