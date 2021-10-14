The High Court has dismissed the election petition challenging the victory of Nakawa West Member of Parliament Joel Ssenyonyi.

In March 2021, Mukesh Shukla Mambubai petitioned court challenging the election of Joel Ssenyonyi as Nakawa West MP. In the affidavits Mukesh averred the election process was marred with violence and voter bribery. In May Mukesh amended his petition, introducing other grounds which included among others questioning the MP’s academic documents.

In his ruling Justice Isaac Muwata declared Ssenyonyi the Legitimate MP for Nakawa West on grounds that Mukesh Shukla Mambubai failed to adduce enough evidence.

“The petition is hereby dismissed with costs,” the judge ruled.

Ssenyonyi polled 31,653 votes, his closest rival, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Margaret Zziwa Nantongo came second with 9,450 votes, Democratic Party’s (DP) Kenneth Paul Kakande garnered posit 2,780 votes, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate Wilberforce Kyambadde came fourth with 1,512 votes and the Independent candidate Acer Godfrey Okot 931 votes.

The petitioner, Shukla Mukesh came seventh with 806 votes followed by Robert Asiimwe with 668 votes, Christine Gloria Katusiime 479 votes, People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) Robert Kasozi 300 votes, Zachariah Isabirye 280, Aisha Wanyama 239 votes and Emmanuel Tebisuula Sserumaga came last with 196 votes.