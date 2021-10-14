Opposition MPs have called for fresh investigations into the 2021 election violence which led to the death of scores of Ugandans. In November 2020, Ugandan security forces fired live ammunition indiscriminately at people on the streets of the capital, Kampala, killing and injuring ordinary citizens including women and children.

The Ugandan government acknowledged that more than 50 people were killed in the crackdown of November 18th and 19th, but defended the use of live fire, saying its security forces were responding to rioters.

Speaking earlier today, Shadow Minister for Security, Derrick Nyeko said that despite undertakings by the government, they are still arresting opposition supporters.

Stories Continues after ad

Nyeko said they are planning to lobby Parliament to institute a select committee to investigate the abuses.

“We shall move a motion on the floor of Parliament for fresh investigations into the various forms of human rights abuses including murders, abductions and torture of our people who are held by different security units,” Nyeko said.

Their plea could however hit a dead rock after the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah said all the business of 10th Parliament ended and they will not be carried to the 11th house.

He advised that if anyone wanted to have anything to do with the 10th Parliament, they should go through the process again.

“We want to ask the state to respect the rule of law and constitutionalism. It is too sad that Gen Museveni praised the actions of the SFC [Special Forces Command] for kidnapping Ugandans, many of whom have not been seen again several months after their abduction,” Nyeko said.