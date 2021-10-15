Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother, Justine Nakajumba has wept in court after her son was further remanded to Kigo Prison.

Ssegirinya appeared before Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Ms Doreen Karungi who leveled him with charges of inciting violence.

The MP who appeared via zoom, denied the charges of inciting violence and court remanded him to Kigo prison until 29th October for mention and bail hearing.

Stories Continues after ad

During court proceedings, he displayed his feet bearing wounds which he alleged to have sustained after being tortured in the detention facility.

After court, Ms Nakajumba asked the state to forgive her son saying she has not received any medication since he was remanded to prison. “I am diagnosed with liver complications. Ssegirinya is the only person who looks after me,” she added.

“Please President Yoweri Museveni, pardon my son because he is too sick to be in prison. Please forgive my son he didn’t know what he was doing,” tearing Nakajumba said after court session.

Ssegirinya and his counterpart, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana are battling charges of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section.