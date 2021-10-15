The Federation of Uganda Football Asociations (FUFA) has said that Sports Club Villa has not yet been cleared to take part in the 2021/22 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season that kicks off today October 15.

On Tuesday, UPL released what should be the final list of the first round fixtures with record league champions SC Villa missing out.

Fufa competition director Aisha Nalule said SC Villa were left out because they do not have a Chief Executive Officer, which is one of the basic licensing requirements. “Each club is supposed to have a Chief Executive Officer,” she said.

Recently, SC Villa confirmed that they had parted ways with their former CEO Shawn Mubiru and replaced him with Brenda Nambalirwa.

But according to Fufa, Nambalirwa is suspended after she was accused of taking football matters to court. Nambalirwa ran to court to challenge the SC Villa presidential election.

“The Licensing Committee will meet on Tuesday 19th October 2021 to evaluate the provided and available information in accordance with the rules,” FUFA said in a statement.

“At the moment the Club Licensing Committee has not cleared SC Villa to play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League until the Committee has evaluated the matter and advised accordingly.”

Match Day One

Fri, 15-Oct-2021 3:00 PM

Express FC vs Arua Hill SC, Betway Muteesa II Stadium – Wankulukuku, TV

Mbarara City FC vs Soltilo Bright Stars FC, Kakyeka Stadium – Mbarara City

Onduparaka FC vs UPDF FC, Green Light Stadium – Arua City

Sun, 17-Oct-2021 3:00 PM

Police FC vs Vipers SC, MTN Philip Omondi Stadium – Lugogo, TV

Wakiso Giants vs FC KCCA FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium – Wakiso

Gaddafi FC vs Busoga United FC, Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe, Jinja City