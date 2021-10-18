Bolt has entered a partnership with VAG Motors Limited to ensure safety of customers and riders.

Kampala-based VAG Motors is a licensed Bosch franchisee. The company is authorised to resell Bosch original parts and operate the Express Bosch Car Service and Bosch Module concept. Bosch is a German brand with a long history of high quality and reliable products.

Bolt is constantly evaluating their operations to make travel more affordable, convenient and safe.

According to Moses Mugerwa, the Operations Manager Bolt Uganda, the majority of the drivers drive vehicles daily. However, not everyone understands the significance of regular car checks and maintenance. Whether you have a brand new vehicle or one of the best models, it is critical to properly check and maintain it to ensure the safety of both the customer and the driver. For this reason, we’ve partnered with BOSCH service stations to run routine car checks (inspection) as a way of promoting safety.

VAG Motors has been supplying Bosch products for three years now. They offer car service and perform minor repairs and replacements of brakes, shocks, and plugs whenever necessary. With this partnership, Bolt drivers’ credibility will be enhanced, knowing their vehicles meet the safety and comfort standards required to provide a good service.

“We strive to be a one-stop-shop for vehicle convenience, as we will not only purchase genuine spare parts and oversee the supervision of workmanship to ensure that customers get their money’s worth. We are grateful that Bolt Uganda has chosen to partner with us in the move to improve safe road usage,” added Joana Zalwango, the Chief Operations Officer VAG Motors.

Since the start of the year, Bolt has continued to improve its safety initiatives, such as the share ride button, which allows you to share your ride, the SOS button for emergencies, and driver details confirmation upon request. Bolt is committed to doing its part to promote driver-partner and rider safety, awareness, and prevention.