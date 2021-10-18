Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.
The Republican was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2000 under George W Bush.
Powell passed away Monday morning after receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” a statement said.
“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring treatment,” it said.