Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell has died aged 84 of Covid-19 complications, his family has announced.

The Republican was a former top military officer who rose to become the first African-American secretary of state in 2000 under George W Bush.

Powell passed away Monday morning after receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” a statement said.

“We want to thank the medical staff… for their caring treatment,” it said.