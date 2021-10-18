The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has revealed that the newly formed political pressure group, the People’s Front for Transition (PFT) is not Besigye’s vehicle rather a coalition of political parties aiming at ousting President Yoweri Museveni out of power.

The political pressure group was announced this month however, its formation has been criticised by many opposition politicians saying that its Besigye’s project aimed at portraying him as the face initiating change in the country. Democratic Party, the oldest political Party led by former MP Nobert Mao and the National Unity Platform (NUP) led by former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine has since declined to join the group.

According to FDC, the front belongs to all Ugandans who support change. “It’s apparently a platform for the oppressed people who are willing to fight to end the NRM junta. No one owns the front, let’s not confuse the common Ugandans,” FDC said on twitter.

The main objective of this platform is to have President Museveni ousted before 2026. There was however a notable concern as NUP and Bobi Wine were left out of the coalition.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi later came out to say that they had not been invited although he later refuted these statements. FDC through a number of its members, however, said that they had invited NUP but the Kamwokya-based party turned down the offer. It’s averred that NUP sees the PFT as a movement similar to People Power.

They, therefore, preferred Besigye to join Bobi Wine with his People Power instead of the reverse. Besigye also came out himself to say that Bobi Wine had been invited but he decided not to join.

“The NUP president was however receptive of the idea and they will be attacking the regime from different fronts,” Besigye said.

Although it’s indiscrete, there seems to be a row between NUP and FDC over the balance of power. The officials from the two parties have been aiming digs at each other in the past few days.