Uganda Breweries Ltd through its Pilsner Lager brand has announced it will inject Shs 1 billion in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League over the next three seasons with Shs 650 million going directly towards the league and the rest towards promotions and activation to make the league more exciting and rewarding for fans.

The sponsorship is a continuation of Pilsner Lager’s sponsorship of the league since 2018 in particular the Pilsner Man of the Match, Pilsner Player of the Month and Pilsner Coach of the Month Awards.

Speaking at the announcement of the sponsorship renewal Pilsner Lager Brand Manager, Kihumuro Edgar said Pilsner Lager is partnering with the league to make it more rewarding and enjoyable for local football fans.

“We know that football is one of the things that Ugandans love because it cuts across barriers and brings us together as a nation. As Pilsner Lager we have been supporting and will continue to support local football to make it more rewarding and exciting for fans,” Kihumuro said.

“So in addition to the Pilsner Man of the Match, Pilsner Player of the Month and Pilsner Coach of the Month Awards we shall be doing other activities including rewarding local football fans through our Pilsner Predict & Win Fans Challenge,” Kihumuro said.

“Fans who correctly predict the outcome of games will instantly share Shs 200,000 on each match day and at the end of the month we shall also be rewarding the Pilsner Fan of the Month who has made the most number of correct predictions with Shs 500,000. And at the end of the season, the top 16 fans with the most number of correct predictions will share cash prizes totalling Shs20,000,000,” Kihumuro announced.

He further encouraged Ugandans and football fans to embrace the Uganda Breweries vaccination for the nation initiative and get vaccinated as it is the only way to have the economy fully reopened and the only way to getting back to enjoying football with our friends and families.

Uganda Premier League board chairman, Sserebe David Bunnya welcomed the sponsorship renewal saying it is a testament to the strength of the local game.

“First I would like to thank Pilsner Lager for partnering with us to grow the local game over the last three years and for committing to this partnership for another three years. As a league we have benefitted greatly from the partnership that has seen the best players and coaches rewarded for their efforts at the end of every game and month,” Sserebe said.

“We are excited that we shall now also be rewarding fans and believe that this will help to make the local league even more exciting and attract even more fans to follow local football,” Rugyendo added.

Uganda Premier League CEO, Bainamani Bernard also commended Pilsner Lager for its support for the league and augmenting their efforts to develop the game.

“As a secretariat we are happy to be renewing this partnership and we look forward to growing it even more in the months and seasons ahead,” Bainamani concluded.