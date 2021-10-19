The National Unity Platform (NUP) has said that their ardent supporter and blogger Fred Kajjubi Lumbuye has finally been set free from detention in Turkey after almost three months.

Lumbuye, who is a strong critic of the Ugandan government, was in August arrested at the embassy in Istanbul, Turkey where he had gone to renew his passport. Since then, controversy surrounded his mysterious disappearance and where he could be.

However, it was later revealed in September by the Kyadondo East MP Nkunyingi Muwada that Lumbuye was being held at Kocaeli Valiligi Foreigners Detention Centre in Turkey.

“I have this morning personally held a telephone conversation with FRED KAJUBI LUMBUYE. He is fine and well. He is out of Prison and thanked you all for the prayers and efforts. We shall keep you posted,” MP Nkunyingi Muwada said today.

NUP said; “We are glad to learn that after several months of being held under detention, comrade Lumbuye Fred has been finally set free. We are very grateful to the legal team, the diaspora team and all people of good will who did everything to ensure that Mr. Lumbuye regains his freedom.”

Upon his arrest in August, Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem confirmed that Lumbuye was to be deported to Uganda. However, he later backtracked when Lumbuye was not presented.

Later reports indicated that Lumbuye was detained at Gulu Air base barracks and later Nakasongola. Eagle Online could independently not verify the information by then since the army spokesperson Brig. Gen Flavia Byekwaso dismissed the reports.

According to the Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, he said Lumbuye will be leveled with 15 charges of spreading harmful information, inciting violence and protests plus other cyber-crimes.