Following terror alerts from UK and French embassies, Uganda police force has called for calmness among the Ugandans.

The UK and the French Embassy, respectively issued travel advisories and terror alerts to their citizens intending to travel to Uganda and those in Uganda.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” part of UK statement read.

They further called upon them to be extra alert and vigilant as they go about their daily activities. Fred Enanga the Uganda Police spokesperson says as that the Joint Security Agencies, they do appreciate and take cognizance of the advisories to their respective citizens.

“Our Joint Counter Terror teams have subjected the respective alerts to a process of validation for specifics, to help determine whether these threats are imminent or not. These specifics are still not readily available,” Enanga said in a statement.

“In this very respect, they continue to review our security posture across the country which continues to be maintained as normal,” Enanga added.

He says the public should be rest assured that the threat levels and counter terror responses, are constantly under review.

“They should therefore, remain calm but vigilant. We wish to add that, in case they come across any suspicious behaviour or anything of public concern, they should alert the nearest security agency,” Enanga states.

Police adds that if they feel it necessary to heighten the threat level, during this period, they shall definitely do so.

“Our task teams do take the security and safety of all Ugandans and visitors in the country, as top priority. We have previously thwarted several plots, both foreign and domestic, since the double attack of 2010 in Kampala and will continue to jealously guard our country, from all forms of threats,” Enanga said.