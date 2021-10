Sections of Pastor Samuel Kakande’s Synagogue Church that is under construction has collapsed.

The collapse of part of the Synagogue Church has been confirmed by the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

“So far three people have been badly injured but no deaths confirmed yet,” he said, adding that “investigations are ongoing.”

At least four buildings have collapsed in the past eight months in Kampala.

The story will be updated.