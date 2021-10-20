Kayunga district Woman MP Aida Nantaba has revealed that Court and police dodged her testimony before conviction and sentencing of Cpl Ssali David, a police officer who killed Ronald Ssebulime.

On Monday, Mukono High court judge, Henry Kaweesa Isabirye abruptly convicted and sentenced Cpl Ssali David to 20 years in prison for extrajudicial killing of Ronald Sebulime, the prime suspect in the attempted murder of Kayunga district woman MP Aida Nantaba. The 46-year old Police Officer attached to Naggalama Police Station was convicted of murdering Ssebulime on March 24, 2019 at Nagojje Trading Center.

The former minister said the police officer was convicted and sentenced at a stage of cross examination of witnesses. She said she was on Tuesday (19th October 2021) meant to appear before court to narrate her ordeal about what transpired on the fateful day when Ssebulime was gunned down.

“The abrupt conviction and sentencing was simply the short cut to avoid my testimony, that would expose Police’s (Ssali’s) and Sebulime’s dark mysterious agenda. I know they could not stand my testimony. It was going to bring out evidences which the mafias couldn’t stand,” she told Eagle Online Reporter adding that court and police dodged her testimony and that of her bodyguard before the sentencing of the Cpl Ssali.

She said the State Attorney did not want her evidence in Court, including the recording, the changed photos of the bike/ exhibit in their custody and sundry.

Nantaba insisted that police should simply look through Ssali’s phone log to know who ordered Ssebulime’s extrajudicial execution, but somehow this did not form part of the state’s evidence. She said the officer was sentenced before revealing who really ordered him to kill Ssebulime.

According to court, the accused changed his plea of not guilty after noticing overwhelming evidence against him from the investigating officers.

In a recorded voice call discussion between Ssali and Nantaba obtained by Eagle Online, Ssali said he was deployed by District Police Commander (DPC) of Naggalama police station after Nantaba had just registered a complaint of assassins who were purported to be trailing her.

Ssali said they were later given police patrol 999 and the driver under the commander known as Afande Bamuzibire and set off for a deadly mission in Nagojje off Kampala- Kayunga highway.

Police later through its mouthpiece Fred Enanga acknowledged Ssebulime was illegally killed after days of denying. Enanga apologized for the earlier denials and said that police patrol in the area had told their superior lies.