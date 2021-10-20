President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered the lifting of the dusk to dawn curfew.During Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang’uru stadium in Kirinyaga County, Uhuru said the move follows a review of the containment measures by the national response team and the National Security Council

He said it had been established that surge of infections had decreased to below two per cent in the last two weeks.

He said the council will however continue to monitor the situation across the border before full reopening of the economy.

Uhuru said the Interfaith council, health workers and security personnel had done a commendable job in ensuring that the containment measures put in place are adhered to.

He said currently over 5 million Kenyans have been vaccinated against the disease.

Uhuru said following the review, the number of those attending worship services across the country has been revised upwards from the current one third to two-thirds of the congregation.

“I want to thank all of us for being your brother’s keeper.… we are not yet out of the woods but I order and direct that the nationwide dusk to dawn curfew be vacated immediately,” Uhuru said.

The President had hinted at lifting the curfew that was imposed in 2020 as one of the cotianment measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Uhuru was responding Karatina residents who had urged him to lift the dusk to dawn curfew, saying it had made life difficult.

“We will look at it, I’m working, and very soon, you will hear it, I do not want to speak too early but very soon,” he said amid cheers.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta last updated Kenyans on the status of the coronavirus on November 4, last year, he proclaimed a 60-day night curfew restricting movement from 10pm to 4am. That curfew was to end on January 3,2021.