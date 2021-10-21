Kentim University Uganda has partnered with Kasangati Rotary club and Satellite Rotary Club of Kyanja Metropolitan, Young Innovators and agri-preneurs centre to train youth in Agriculture value addition.

The training will help to address unemployment through hands-on training in the country. The training will be held in various cohorts with the pilot one of 50 youth starting on 15th November 2021.

Kentim provides Knowledge and skills to farmers to do farming as business through various on-farm training programs in agriculture along the entire value chain for small and medium scale enterprises.

Through its Business arm, Kentim Ventures Limited, the university has since worked with or partnered with various Embassies, government agencies, Private sector partners and International companies to train and equip farmers in the country in different Agriculture Value chains.

Speaking earlier today during stakeholders meeting at Kentim boardroom in Kyanja, Dr. Aggrey Kyobuguzi, the founder and CEO Kentim Group said; “We Carry-out practical training using various demonstration farms in collaboration with our partners across the country”.

“We train farmers how to add value on all products that are not eaten raw for example Making Wine, Yoghurt Making, Cheese Making, Chocolate, Tomato Sauce processing and Wine Processing,” he added.

“We have been engaged in equipping youth and women in different regions of Uganda with both technical and soft skills in various Agricultural enterprise value chains like Dairy, Poultry, Piggery, Apiary, Nursery bed management and various crop enterprises,” Dr Aggrey Kyobuguzi asserted.

Established in 2014, the institution offers short courses, certificates and diplomas. In March 2020 Kentim University (Project) was accredited as an assessment centre by Directorate of Industrial training (DIT) under ministry of Education to conduct competency based assessment in line with Uganda Vocational Qualifications Framework (UVQF).

Kentim University Uganda Limited/ Kentim University Project hosts Kentim School of health sciences,Kentim School of Agro-Vet Studies,Department of Business & Vocational studies and Centre (under Makerere BusinessSchool and Innovations centre) for Innovations and Bio-Economy that links Innovators and researchers to development partners who help them commercialize their Innovations.

The institutes and schools are independently registered and their students sit National Examinations set by their respective examining bodies.

Kentim University Uganda Limited was established as a limited liability company that among other things handles training and consultancy in the line of Agribusiness and Education.

The LOIA allows Kentim University Uganda Limited to operate as Kentim University Project and among other things to establish partnerships, develop infrastructure and human resources. The university offers diplomas in Catering, public administration, social work, social administration and business administration.