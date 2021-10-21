The Chief Magistrates Court in Entebbe presided over by Her Worship Stella Akwong convicted and sentenced Godfrey Paul Mpamu to 36 months in jail and payment of Shs 19.8 million for the offense of obtaining money by false pretense.

On August 30th 2021, Uganda Wildlife Authority receive complaints from five tourists who claimed that they paid Mpamu of WildPaw Safaris Euros 3000 and USD 2000 to secure them Gorilla tracking permits in Bwindi impenetrable National Park. They further alleged that Mpamu disappeared with the money and abandoned them in the vehicle which he has used to transport them to the park.

Mpamu was arrested by Police on 10th October 2021 and arraigned in court on 15th October 2021. He was remanded to Kitalya Prison until 20th October when he was sentenced upon his own plea of guilty.

Stories Continues after ad

Uganda Wildlife Authority’s welcomed the conviction and warned the public against participation in criminal activities of defrauding tourists adding that abandoning tourists in the park not only puts the authority in an embarrassing situation but also dents the image of destination Uganda.

The public has been advised to always verify with Uganda Tourism Board and Association of Uganda Tour operators for the authenticity of the tour operators they deal with before extending payments to them.