The Airtel FUFA Awards 2021 were officially launched at the Stonehaven Malcolm X Hotel in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

FUFA First Vice President Justus Mugisha was the chief guest in an event also attended by the Executive Committee member Rogers Mulindwa, FUFA CEO Edgar Watson, Uganda Premier League (UPL) Board vice chairman David Sserebe Bunya, Uganda Cranes assistant coach Moses Basena, FUFA Marketing director Esther Musoke and other FUFA secretariat staff.

The Male and Female player of year nominee list was revealed.

Vipers’ trio of Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Bobosi Byaruhanga and Yunus Sentamu are joined by Express forward Erick Kenzo Kambale and URA captain Shafik Kagimu for the male nominees.

The female catergory nominees has two Lady Doves’ players in Daisy Nakaziro and Fazilah Ikwaput.

The other three are; Joan Naggayi (She Maroons), Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens) and Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies).

“The Airtel-FUFA Awards have helped the players develop and contributed immensely to the national teams (senior and junior teams). I thank Airtel Uganda who are FUFA’s main sponsors, the title sponsors of the Airtel FUFA Awards. We thank you and other partners,” Justus Mugisha noted.

The nominees in the other categories will be revealed in the coming days.

The theme for the awards is ‘Celebrating Uganda’s Finest Football Personalities’. The event will be held on December 4th at Speke Resort in Munyonyo.

Categories:

Airtel –FUFA Coach of the Year 2021

Airtel – FUFA Women Football Coach of the Year 2021

Airtel – FUFA Beach Soccer Player of the Year 2021

Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Men)

Airtel – FUFA Best XI 2021 (Women)

Airtel – FUFA Member Association Award 2021

Airtel – FUFA Fair Play Award 2021

Airtel FUFA Futsal Player of the Year 2021

Airtel FUFA Presidential Award 2021

Airtel FUFA Fans’ Favorite Uganda foreign based player 2021

Best Squad (Club/National Team) of a particular Year