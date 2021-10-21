The family of a Ugandan soldier who was arrested while in company of Lt Joel Mutabazi, the former bodyguard of Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame in 2013 says he has been missing for the last four years.

Cpl Abubaker Mulindwa witnessed the arrest of Lt Mutabazi who was later handed over to Rwanda where he is serving life sentence over terrorism charges.

Cpl Mulindwa was also arrested by the police and held at Kira police before he was later released and resumed his work.

But his wife Erinah Nansubuga told Eagle Online that he went missing on February 17, 2018 after he got a call to report to work in Mbuya.

“It was a Saturday and he received a call to go to the office. He didn’t return that night. I waited for days and he never returned. I even sent him a WhatsApp message on Tuesday the following week. The message showed he had read it but the following day on Wednesday, the phone went off,” she said.

He had witnessed the kidnap of Lt Mutabazi and would have been a witness against the police officers who were arrested for kidnapping the former guard of the Rwandan president but he was kidnapped.

The officers who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of Lt Mutabazi included Commandant of Police Professional Standard Unit, Senior Commissioner of Police Joel Aguma, Senior Superintendent of Police Nixon Agasirwe, former commander of Police Special Operations, Sgt Abel Tumukunde under the Flying Squad, Assistant Superintendent of Police Magada under Crime Intelligence and Faisal Katende under the Flying Squad.

After the extradition of Lt Mutabazi, Aguma was suspended for the irregular extradition of Kagame’s bodyguard.