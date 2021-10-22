The High Court in Mityana has nullified the election of Joyce Bagala as Mityana Woman MP and ordered for fresh elections.

In March, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Judith Nabakooba dragged Bagala and the Electoral Commission to Court accusing her of intimidating her agents, invalidating valid votes cast for her, obstructing voters and giving voters pre-ticked ballot papers.

Nabakooba averred that presiding officers connived with Bagala and her agents and allowed ineligible persons to vote and multiple voting. In January Mityana district returning officer announced Joyce Bagala as the duly elected Woman MP after polling 64633 votes. Nabakooba garnered 48322 votes

In his ruling justice Baguma Emmanuel said there was enough evidence proving that Bagala through her agents bribed and intimidated voters.

“The election of Joyce Bagala as Mityana District woman MP is therefore set aside,” he ruled and ordered the Electoral Commission to organise a by-election.

Speaking after the court ruling, Ms Joyce Bagala said: “I will not allow my victory to be robbed in broad daylight”. She vowed to appeal against the court’s decision.