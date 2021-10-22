The Electoral Commission (EC) has kick started the updating of National Voters register ahead of local government by-elections.

According to Paul Bukenya, the Ag. Spokesperson of EC the updating of Voters register kicked off this morning in all areas where vacancies exist. The exercise will go on till 26 the November 2021.

“The update exercise will be conducted at update stations within each parish/ward in the respective electoral areas, starting at 8:00am till 6:00pm, on each of the appointed dates, including weekends,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

Bukenya said the purpose of the update exercise is to enable all new eligible applicants to register as voters, Conduct transfer of voters who wish to transfer to new voting locations and enable voters to confirm that their photographs match their particulars.

The elections include; Kayunga District LCV by-election and Special Interests Groups (SIGs).

The Special Interests Groups elections will be held on 16th December 2021 while the Kayunga District LC V by-election will be held on the 17th December 2021.